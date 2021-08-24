Ukraine marks 30th anniversary of independence caught in foreign credit trap — opposition

KIEV, August 24. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Opposition Platform - For Life party is confident that the country will adopt a path of sovereign development despite the activities of the current authorities that are directed against the public and provocations staged by various political grifters that divide society, the party said in a statement on the 30th anniversary of Ukrainian independence, marked on Tuesday.

According to the opposition party, "the country has been driven into servitude by foreign creditors, Ukrainian land has been auctioned off, national resources and wealth are being sold off, and national businesses are going broke." In addition, the party pointed out that "the nation is being eroded through corruption and incompetence, while foreign agents bankrupt strategically important enterprises." "And, worst of all, the constitution of the Ukrainian state has been trampled on and the state itself has become completely dependent on overseas sponsors," the statement said.

The Opposition Platform - For Life emphasized that it offered another path, which involved "democratic elections, dialogue and a program to rebuild the country." The party stated that in the event of an election win, it would bring Ukraine back to Donbass and Donbass back to Ukraine, establish peace and restore unity in the country. "We will turn Ukraine into a bridge connecting Europe, Russia and CIS countries, with whom we need to rebuild economic ties to revive the national economy, and we will also ensure prosperity. We will abolish language discrimination, terror and the persecution of Russian-speakers, stop attempts to destroy the media, and we will protect human rights and restore democracy," the statement added.