Power transfer in Afghanistan

Guterres to participate in G7 summit on Afghanistan on Tuesday

According to the spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric, Antonio Guterres' message will be focused on the need of unity in the international community

UNITED NATIONS, August 23. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will urge the international community to unity for the sake of the people of Afghanistan during the G7 summit on Afghanistan on Tuesday, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing on Monday.

"Secretary General has been invited to participate in the virtual G7 summit on Afghanistan," he said. "His message will be focused on the need of unity in the international community as we keep the interests of the Afghan people front and center," the spokesperson specified.

The meeting of the G7 leaders will be held in a virtual format on August 24 at the UK’s initiative which is chairing the group this year. Earlier, a number of media outlets reported that US allies intend to demand from Washington to extend the evacuation operation from Afghanistan.

On August 15, Taliban fighters (outlawed in Russia) swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. Vice President Amrullah Saleh announced that, in the absence of the head of state, the constitution empowered him to become the caretaker president and urged the Afghan people to join the resistance against the Taliban radical movement. At present, Western nations are evacuating their citizens and embassy staff.

On February 14, 2003, the Russian Supreme Court declared the Taliban to be a terrorist organization and its activities are outlawed nationwide.

