Emergency says Taliban guarantees its safety in Afghanistan

ROME, August 23. /TASS/. The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) guaranteed that the Emergency international medical organization would be able to continue operating in Kabul, Emergency spokesman Alberto Zanin said Monday.

"We have received guarantees […] in a sense that they will not obstruct our operation," Zanin said, according to ANSA.

He also disclosed that, apart from the airport district, the situation in Kabul is stable.

Established in 1994, Emergency is considered one of the lead medical humanitarian organizations. Its medics operate in 18 countries, including Afghanistan, Iraq, Central Africa and Sudan.

On August 15, Taliban (outlawed in Russia) militants entered the capital city of Kabul without fighting and took complete control over the city in a matter of hours. The President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani announced that he was leaving the country in order to prevent bloodshed. Vice-President Amrullah Saleh claimed that in the absence of the president he becomes acting president in accordance with the Constitution. He urged the republic to continue fighting the Taliban. Meanwhile, Western states are in the process of evacuating their citizens and embassy employees from the republic.