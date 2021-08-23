Coronavirus situation in Russia stabilizes — sanitary watchdog expert

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The coronavirus situation is stable with a tendency toward the reduction of incidences thanks to vaccination among other factors, Alexander Gorelov, deputy director of the Russian sanitary watchdog’s Central Research Institute of Epidemiology, said on Monday.

"Now, we are at a phase of the stabilization of the epidemiological process with a downwards tendency. It is thanks to a range of factors and one of the most important of them is vaccination, which has been proceeding quite actively in recent weeks and has, naturally, yielded results. Nevertheless, it is too early to relax, since a daily tally of 19,000 new cases is quite a serious figure. So, it is necessary to continue to observe all anti-epidemic measures and those who have not yet been vaccinated should do so," he said.

"The stabilization phase may take up to one and a half months, after which we can expect that morbidity will go down. But it is difficult to predict," he said, adding that autumn is a period of a surge in respiratory infections and a fall in herd immunity.

"So, much will depend on people’s readiness to get vaccinated against flu and, ideally, against the pneumococcal infection," Gorelov stressed.

Russia’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday that less than 20,000 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed during the previous day.

According to the latest statistics, around 211.9 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 4.4 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 6,766,541 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 6,034,867 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 176,820 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.