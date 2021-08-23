Russia-led security bloc hopes Talibs will fight drug trafficking — secretary general

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Leaders of the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) hope that the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) will counter drug trafficking from Afghanistan, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas told an online briefing on Monday.

"If these promises [to reduce drug trafficking] are honored now, we can only welcome this, of course. We hope that they will be followed through," he said when asked about the Taliban’s pledge to stop the flow of drugs from the country.

Zas also recalled the time when the drug trafficking was reduced in the country and noted that the situation can turn out differently if the Taliban leadership fails to find other sources of income. "However, I hope that the policy the Taliban pursued against narcotics will be implemented this time around," he clarified.

After the administration of US President Joe Biden had announced the end of Washington’s 20-year-long military operation in Afghanistan and embarked on launching its troop pullout, the Taliban went on an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours.

Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. Vice President Amrullah Saleh said that under the constitution, he would become "the caretaker president" in the absence of the president and called for armed resistance against the Taliban. At present, Western nations are evacuating their citizens and embassy staff.