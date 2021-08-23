Kiev’s sanctions against Russian media another step to stifle freedom of speech — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian authorities’ recently introduced restrictions on a number of Russian mass media outlets are another step in a clamp down on the information sphere and are designed to stifle freedom of speech in the country, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"This is another step in the line of measures to block all sources of information, which concern our country and our mass media," Peskov told journalists. "In fact, this is probably another step to stifle freedom of speech in Ukraine and to clamp down on information sources, which are undesirable or uncomfortable."

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky earlier signed a decree, which confirmed a recommendation from the country’s National Security Council and the Defense Ministry to block access to the internet services of Rostelecom, as well as Russian daily newspapers Moskovsky Komsomolets, Versia and others.

According to the Ukrainian presidential decree, which was published on Sunday, a total of 12 Russia-based media outlets were subjected to blocking. They include, Business News Media joint-stock company and its web-source of Vedomosti business daily, TRK-3 joint-stock company, the Foundation for Historic Perspective Studies, charity association "Vzaimopomoshch," limited liability companies "Novinfo," "Nashe Zavtra," "Light-Print," "Narodnye Novosti" and the Anna-News news agency.