No domestic coronavirus infections detected in China for the first time in one month

BEIJING, August 23. /TASS/. Chinese authorities have not detected a single case of the coronavirus infection on the country’s territory for the first time since July 20, according to a statement by China’s National Health Commission published on Monday.

According to the statement, 21 new infections have been recorded over the past 24 hours, and all those infected arrived from overseas. Five cases were detected in the Guangdong Province, four in Shanghai, three in Tianjin and the Yunnan province each, two in Beijing, and one in the Shanxi, Zhejiang, Henan and Sichuan provinces each.

Currently, 1,695 patients are undergoing treatment in China’s hospitals, including 23 patients in serious condition. Since the onset of the pandemic, China has tallied up over 94,600 infections, with over 4,600 fatalities and more than 88,300 recoveries.

On July 20, domestic coronavirus infections were detected in Nanjing in China’s eastern Jiangsu province with the outbreak spreading to a number of other Chinese regions. In all, the country has detected more than 1,200 infections over a month with no fatalities.

On December 15, China launched a vaccination drive for priority population groups. To date, four Chinese vaccines have been approved for the domestic market while three other jabs received emergency use listing. As of Monday, over 1.94 bln shots have been administered nationwide.

In June, Chinese epidemiologist Shao Yiming said that in order to develop herd immunity, 80-85% of the population or more than 1 bln people should be completely inoculated. China’s population amounts to 1.41 bln. According to Chinese epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan, the country will reach this goal by the end of this year.