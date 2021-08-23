CSTO to take extra security measures in light of Afghan events — secretary-general

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The CSTO leaders have agreed on additional measures to enhance security in the light of the situation in Afghanistan, CSTO Secretary-General Stanislav Zas told an online news briefing on Monday.

"In today's discussion the need was stressed for taking extra measures to enhance the security of the CSTO member-states, in the first place, those in the Central Asian region, in the light of the situation [in Afghanistan] and its worsening," Zas said after a special meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council in connection with the current situation in Afghanistan.

At the session, some "concrete proposals" were made.

"I would like to stress that this year we adjusted our activity in the CSTO somewhat in view of the aggravation of the situation in Afghanistan. Among other things measures were taken to scrutinize the situation on the Tajik-Afghan border and devise countermeasures in response to changes in it," Zas said.

The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) entered Kabul on August 15 without encountering any resistance and had the city under control within a matter of hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani left the country. He said he did so to prevent bloodshed. Vice-President Amrullah Saleh said that under the Constitution he was to perform the duties of the head of state and called for armed resistance to the Taliban. The Western countries have been evacuating their citizens and embassy staff.