Belarusian president calls on Moscow-led bloc to develop common position on Afghanistan

MINSK, August 23. /TASS/. Members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) need to promptly develop a common position on the situation in Afghanistan, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at an emergency session of the CSTO Collective Security Council on Monday, according to the BelTA news agency.

"We need to skip the formalities and arrive at a common position before the Dushanbe summit (scheduled for mid-September)," Lukahsenko pointed out. "As for Tajikistan’s border with Afghanistan - in fact, it is the CSTO’s border - we are already late, let’s face it. So we need to make up for lost time," he emphasized.

The Belarusian president noted that Afghans were now joining refugees from Syria, Iraq and Lybia. "Even if they eventually head to the West, their journey will still take them through our countries," Lukashenko stressed.

On Monday, CSTO leaders are taking part in a special session of the Collective Security Council, which is being held via video conference, chaired by Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon. The meeting’s agenda covers issues related to ensuring security of CSTO member states in light of developments in Afghanistan.

Tensions in Afghanistan started rising after US President Joe Biden had announced plans to end Washington’s operation in Afghanistan. After that, the Taliban (outlawed iun Russia) launched a large-scale offensive to take the country under control. Taliban fighters swept into Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on August 15, without coming up against any resistance and took control of the entire city within a few hours. Later, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country.