Russia, ASEAN bolstering mutual endeavors to battle COVID-19, says senator

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russia is providing consultative and practical help to ASEAN countries to battle the coronavirus pandemic, and in particular, it is working on the issue of establishing licensed production of the Sputnik V vaccine in the region, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev said in a video address at the first plenary meeting of the 42th session of the General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA).

"Bolstering coordinated efforts in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, which includes universal access to vaccines, remains at the forefront of our attention. Russia is providing all the necessary advice and practical assistance to ASEAN, sending epidemiologists to the region as well as test kits and medicine. Steps are also being taken to establish foreign licensed production of Sputnik V in Southeast Asia," the senator noted.

The plenary meeting of the 42th session of the AIPA General Assembly is chaired by Brunei and is being held online between August 23 and 25.