Coronavirus pandemic

Russia, ASEAN bolstering mutual endeavors to battle COVID-19, says senator

"Russia is providing all the necessary advice and practical assistance to ASEAN, sending epidemiologists to the region as well as test kits and medicine," Konstantin Kosachev also noted

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russia is providing consultative and practical help to ASEAN countries to battle the coronavirus pandemic, and in particular, it is working on the issue of establishing licensed production of the Sputnik V vaccine in the region, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev said in a video address at the first plenary meeting of the 42th session of the General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA).

"Bolstering coordinated efforts in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, which includes universal access to vaccines, remains at the forefront of our attention. Russia is providing all the necessary advice and practical assistance to ASEAN, sending epidemiologists to the region as well as test kits and medicine. Steps are also being taken to establish foreign licensed production of Sputnik V in Southeast Asia," the senator noted.

The plenary meeting of the 42th session of the AIPA General Assembly is chaired by Brunei and is being held online between August 23 and 25.

Federation CouncilASEAN
Lukashenko accuses Poland of creating border conflict, violating Belarus border — agency
The Belarusian president underlined that the Belarusian side is recording the increase of the migrant flow from Afghanistan
Russia asks Merkel to push Kiev towards implementing its commitments — Putin
The Russian president praised Angela Merkel for doing much in the interests of the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, being one of the originators of the Normandy format
US sanctions Russian firearms imports, missile-related technology exports to Moscow
The sanctions "include a restriction on the permanent importation of firearms or ammunition manufactured or located in Russia pursuant to new or pending permit applications"
Nord Stream 2 works in German zone to be over on September 12 — agency
By now, the pipeline is 99% ready
Press review: Where will the Taliban raise money and Nord Stream 2 eyes November start
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 20th
European leaders not coming to Crimean Platform out of fear of Russia — Zelensky
The establishment of the Crimean Platform was announced in September 2020 by Ukrainian President
Russian developer ready to launch clinical trials of nasal spray coronavirus vaccine
According to Alexander Gintsburg, the nasal spray vaccine consists of the second component of the Sputnik V vaccine
‘Unacceptable to impose alien standards of political life’: Putin on US Afghan gamble
The Russian President called on countries to consolidate efforts to support the Afghan people and normalize the situation in Afghanistan
Russia puzzled Spain denies Russian naval ships a port call — Foreign Ministry
The situation looks strange at least, particularly against a backdrop of the current positive practice of cooperation concerning calls of Russian warships to Spanish ports, the statement says
Lawyers for American citizen convicted of spying request Russia transfer him to US
"He was convicted on charges for spying for America, so, we are asking to transfer him to that country, and not to Canada or Ireland, where he is also a citizen," his attorney Olga Karlova said
New guided missile for combat helicopters presented at Army-2021 Forum
The newest Mi-28NM and Ka-52M combat helicopters will be equipped with the Product 305 missile.
Soyuz-2.1b rocket with 34 OneWeb satellites launched from Baikonur space port
Satellites will be separated during several phases
International Space Station’s orbital altitude adjusted for Soyuz launch
According to preliminary data, the average altitude of the ISS is 420,91 kilometers
Bridge over Amur between Russian and China finished
The design speed of trains will be 100 km/h, the throughput of the bridge will reach 21 mln tonnes per year
Russia will try to help Ukrainians stranded in Afghanistan, Russian ambassador pledges
The mission will try to help the Afghans with Russian passports, Dmitry Zhirnov said
Construction of Nord Stream 2 is nearing completion, 15 km by sea left — Putin
The Russian president pointed out that the route for transporting gas to Europe via Nord Stream 2 was 2,000 km shorter than the transit route through Ukraine
Putin jokes he has to remind Lavrov he is Foreign Minister, not Defense Minister
The Russian President said this at a meeting with representatives of the United Russia party
Turkey expects Russia to boost gas supplies via TurkStream — Erdogan
The president pointed out that Turkey and Russia believe the cooperation in the economic sector to be crucial
Putin attended flag hoisting ceremony on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow
The ceremony was also attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu
Press review: Why Kabul surrendered without a fight and cost of Russia’s natural disasters
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 16th
Taliban hopes for peaceful solution to resistance in Panjshir — Russian ambassador
The Taliban do not want bloodshed and are committed to dialogue, Dmitry Zhirnov said
Foreign students to be allowed to enter Russia for further education — ministry
The rules, according to which foreign students can visit Russia, have already been developed by the Ministry of Education and Science and will be approved in the near future
Taliban political leader arrives in Kabul for government talks — agency
Other details of the visit are not disclosed
New structures for Sputnik V are ready, no need to update vaccine right now
So far there is no need to update it
German region puts plans to purchase 1 mln Sputnik V doses on hold, says report
For the purchase to be physically implemented the certificate granted by the European Medicines Agency was required
Japan’s authorities probing nationality of individual allegedly arrived from Russia
Individual is in the immigration bureau, the Russian Consulate-General in Sapporo said
Putin criticized idea of Western states to place Afghan refugees in Central Asia
The President added that this Russia is in constant contact with partners from the Central Asian republics
Gas transit through Ukraine will depend on supply contracts, says Putin
Last year, the transit of Russian gas to Europe through the Ukrainian gas transmission system amounted to 55.8 billion cubic meters, which was the lowest volume in the last 30 years
Press review: Patrushev says Afghan fate awaits Ukraine and error cuts EU gas prices
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 19th
No preconditions for Russian military presence in Afghanistan, says security chief
According to Nikolai Patrushev, Russia is ready to hold a dialogue with Afghani authorities, which are respectful of the will of people
Russia to respond robustly, appropriately to US sanctions over Navalny — diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that Moscow views the new round of US sanctions over Nord Stream 2 and the Navalny case as Washington’s lack of political will to build bilateral relations based on a partnership
Russia expands sanctions on Ukraine to include top diplomat, top security official
The number of sanctioned Ukrainian individuals rose from 849 to 922
Russia supports dialogue in Afghanistan amid resistance in Panjshir — Lavrov
The Russian top diplomat noted that the Taliban movement has not yet taken full control of all Afghanistan
Russian PM orders to close three Sakhalin ports for foreign vessels
Seaports of Alexandrovsk-Sakhalinsky, Moskalvo, and Poronaisk will be closed for provision of services and calls of foreign ships
Merkel says Europe will need no Russian gas in 25 years
German Chancellor stressed that Ukraine should get prepared for such a situation and focus on the development of green energy
Taliban says sending fighters to take control of Panjshir
The local authorities refuse to hand over control of the region peacefully
Experts clear Russia’s Sputnik Light jab to be used for seniors over 60 — minister
Mikhail Murashko underlined that there are generally enough coronavirus vaccine doses in all Russian regions
Borrell’s call for curbing Russian influence in Afghanistan shows his incompetence
According to the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, key cooperation projects on the European track used to be implemented via the Russia-NATO Council
EU’s participation in Crimean Platform to tell adversely on Russia-EU dialogue — diplomat
According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, Moscow will consider the forum as "political performance"
Russian embassy urges UK to drop policy of confrontation against Moscow
Otherwise the UK will face Moscow’s tit-for-tat measures
Russia records another 21,000 coronavirus cases — crisis center
The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Russia went up by 797
Putin, Erdogan call for stability, peace in Afghanistan
Presidents touched upon bilateral cooperation in the energy sector
Brother of Afghan President Ghani who fled country joins Taliban
The Taliban entered Kabul without a fight on August 15
After failure in Afghanistan US decline will continue — Greek politician
Democratic values can never be imported from Washington and the West with the use of military intervention and occupation methods on the pretext of granting equal social and political rights to the people of Afghanistan, Kostas Isihos noted
Russian defense firm to show latest versions of Taifun armored vehicles at Army forum
The Army 2021 international military-technical forum will run at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center outside Moscow on August 22-28 and feature over 220 exhibits
Russia should prevent Afghani militants from entering its territory — Putin
The President reiterated that Russia does not need "such elements [militants] on its territory, neither from Afghanistan, nor from any other country
US sanctions on Nord Stream 2 violate international law — Russian ambassador
This is nothing more than an attempt to gain a competitive advantage for its fuel and technology suppliers, Antonov pointed out
Russia furnishes Spain with data on naval ships’ plans to call at Ceuta port — embassy
Earlier, it was reported the Spanish authorities thought over their reply to Russia’s request for its fleet’s refilling at the port of Ceuta
Taliban should avoid repeating own mistakes, Erdogan warns
According to Erdogan, the new Afghan government "should be inclusive to reflect the diversity of people" in Afghanistan
Russia is undisputed world leader in combat aviation — Putin
The President recalled that since Soviet times, civil aviation has been developing based on the needs for combat aviation
Launch of Russia’s Luna-25 automatic station to Moon rescheduled for 2022
The station will become the first domestic spacecraft in the country’s modern history on the surface of the Earth’s natural satellite
