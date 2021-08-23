Taliban spokesman warns of consequences if US extends evacuation deadline

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) will view the presence of US forces in Afghanistan as an extended occupation if Washington moves to push the evacuation deadline beyond August 31, Taliban Spokesman Suhail Shaheen said, according to Sky News.

"It's a red line. President Biden announced that on August 31 they would withdraw all their military forces. So if they extend it that means they are extending occupation, while there is no need for that," he said, as cited by the news outlet.

"If the US or UK were to seek additional time to continue evacuations - the answer is no. Or there would be consequences," he added.

US President Joe Biden earlier told reporters that the US administration was mulling the possibility of extending the evacuation deadline beyond August 31. However, he was hopeful that "we don't have to extend."

Taliban fighters entered Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on August 15, meeting no resistance and took control of the entire city within a few hours. Later, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. Vice President Amrullah Saleh declared himself caretaker president, calling for armed resistance to the Taliban. Western nations are now evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan.