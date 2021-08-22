Aircraft with 83 people evacuated from Afghanistan lands in Kiev - President’s office

KIEV, August 22. /TASS/. A military transport aircraft carrying 83 people, including 31 Ukrainian citizens, has arrived from Afghanistan to the Boryspil International Airport near Kiev, the official of the Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky reported on Sunday.

"A military transport aircraft of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which evacuated 83 people from Afghanistan, including 31 Ukrainians, as well as citizens of other states, arrived at Boryspil International Airport," the office said on Facebook.

Twelve Ukrainian servicemen returned to their homeland. Foreign journalists and public figures who asked for help were also evacuated.

According to the presidential office, about 100 Ukrainians in Afghanistan are still awaiting evacuation. Their evacuation will continue in the near future, head of the Ukrainian President's office, Andrey Yermak, said.

Earlier, Ukraine evacuated 79 citizens of six countries (Ukraine, Afghanistan, Belarus, the Netherlands, Croatia and Tajikistan) from Afghanistan.

Once the US announced the end of its military mission in Afghanistan and started to withdraw its troops from the country, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) launched an offensive against the government’s forces.

The Taliban swept into Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on August 15, taking control of the entire city within a few hours. Later, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. Western nations are now evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan.