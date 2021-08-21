Taliban should avoid repeating own mistakes, Erdogan warns

ANKARA, August 21. /TASS/. Members of the radical Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) should avoid making the same mistakes as in the past, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"President Erdogan said that he wants a soft transfer [of power] in Afghanistan and stressed the need for the Taliban (banned in Russia - TASS) not to repeat their past mistakes and to act with understanding in regard to all ethnic groups, and also keep their promises," the Turkish president's office quoted him as saying.

According to Erdogan, the new Afghan government "should be inclusive to reflect the diversity of people" in Afghanistan.

On August 15, the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) swept into Kabul, meeting no resistance and taking complete control of the Afghan capital within hours. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced he was leaving the country to avoid bloodshed. Vice President Amrullah Saleh said that under the constitution, he becomes "the caretaker president" in absence of president and called for armed resistance against the Taliban. Western nations are evacuating their citizens and diplomatic missions.

On February 14, 2003, Russia’s Supreme Court handed down a ruling declaring the Taliban to be a terrorist organization, which is outlawed in Russia.