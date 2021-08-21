Erdogan hails Russian pilots’ contribution to fight against wildfires in talks with Putin

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan touched upon the crash of the Russian Be-200ChS firefighting aircraft in southeastern Turkey in a phone call on Saturday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Turkish president reiterated his condolences over the crash and hailed the considerable contribution of the Russian pilots to the fight against forest fires in Turkey, the Kremlin added.

"The presidents exchanged condolences over the crash of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Be-200ChS aircraft in Turkey on August 14, 2021, with both Russian and Turkish nationals aboard. Recep Tayyip Erdogan underlined the considerable contribution made by Russian pilots to combating forest fires in the Republic (of Turkey) and offered his sincere gratitude for this help," the statement says.