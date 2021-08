WARSAW, August 21. /TASS/. The migrant influx crisis that emerged on the Polish-Belarusian border is instigated by Belarus and Russia, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak claimed on Twitter on Saturday.

"The problem on the Polish-Belarusian border is the dirty game between Lukashenko and the Kremlin. Damage to the fence is also the result of the activities of Belarusian services," he wrote, attaching a photo of the damaged fence.