CAIRO, August 20. /TASS/. Afghanistan’s Coordinating Council for a peaceful transfer of power will start negotiations with the leaders of the radical Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) as soon as they arrive in Kabul, Islamic Party leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar said on Friday.

"Formal talks between the Afghan political leaders and the Taliban will start once the Taliban leaders arrive in Kabul," the local TOLOnews television channel reported citing Hekmatyar, saying "the recent meetings were informal meetings."

Hekmatyar added that "there are indications that the Taliban wants to establish an inclusive government in Afghanistan," emphasizing that "violence against Afghan civilians at Kabul airport is not acceptable."

On August 15, a coordinating council was set up Hekmatyar, Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation Chairman Abdullah Abdullah and former Afghan President Hamid Karzai to manage the peaceful transfer of power in Afghanistan after the Taliban (banned in Russia) swept into Kabul, meeting no resistance and taking complete control of the Afghan capital within hours. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced he was leaving the country to avoid bloodshed. In the meantime, Vice President Amrullah Saleh said that he becomes "the caretaker president" in absence of president under the constitution and called for armed resistance against the Taliban.

On February 14, 2003, Russia’s Supreme Court handed down a ruling declaring the Taliban to be a terrorist organization. It is outlawed in Russia.