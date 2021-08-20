Kremlin official takes Kiev to task for foot-dragging on potential Zelensky-Putin meeting

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Kiev did not make any concrete proposals for the agenda of a possible meeting between Presidents Vladimir Zelensky of Ukraine and Vladimir Putin of Russia but was only indulging in simulating political activity, said Deputy Kremlin Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak on Friday.

According to Kozak, nothing is being actually done to set the meeting up. "I think is it a kind of simulation of political activities [by Ukraine]. No proposals on what to talk about, what to try to agree on, and no draft agreements have been suggested," he said, adding that Kiev has only been indulging in "amorphous talk" about the necessity to discuss trust and security in Europe. "What has Europe got to do with it? If that’s the case, all of Europe should be invited to the talks," he stated.

He also touched upon the issue of the Normandy Four (Russia, Germany, France, Ukraine) talks at the level of political advisers and foreign ministers. "We are ready for a meeting at any time, the only thing we need is the topic for discussion and an understanding of the objectives of these negotiations. During the talks [between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel] I suggested starting these meetings as early as Monday, but they offered us September," Kozak revealed.

He highlighted the fact that Germany and France have no clear position on the implementation of the Minsk accords. "I call on the Normandy format (I am afraid there is no point in calling on Ukraine) to take a position on this matter. The absence of such a position stimulates [Kiev’s] irresponsible behavior at the talks. And we can keep on negotiating for years," he added.