Lukashenko certain collective West will never end ‘behind-the-scenes war’ against Belarus

MINSK, August 20. /TASS/. Western countries will never stop pressure and behind-the-scenes war against Belarus, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday awarding law enforcement officers.

"This behind-the-scenes war waged by the so-called collective West against Belarus has never stopped and will never stop. You know it as well as I do, since you are fully involved in the developments that have been taking place after the events of last August and September," Lukashenko stated as reported by the BelTA news agency.

"We believed well that’s it — we’ve won, things will be calm. But no, nothing like that," the Belarusian president said.