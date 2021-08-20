German Chancellor welcomes dialogue with Russia

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Germany intends to continue maintaining contacts with Russia despite existing disagreements, German Chancellor Angela Merkel stated on Friday before beginning talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

"Despite the fact that we have disagreements, it is good that we talk to each other. We intend to continue maintaining contacts and talking to each other," she noted. The chancellor also reiterated that her visit coincides with the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s invasion of the USSR. "It is necessary to say that 80 years ago Nazi Germany attacked the Soviet Union and to mark this occasion I have just laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier," Merkel said.

She noted that Russia and Germany "have things to discuss" including the crisis in Afghanistan, trade relations and the issues of bilateral cooperation. She noted that civil society and non-commercial organizations will also be on the agenda. The chancellor also noted that this is her farewell visit to Russia as the German chancellor as she won’t be running in the upcoming September election.

During the meeting her mobile phone rang so she switched it to a silent mode.

The private meeting is also attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov as well as by German Government Spokesman Steffen Seibert and head of the Foreign and Security Policy Group of the Federal Chancellor’s Office Uta Christina Beinhoff. After the protocol part, the talks will continue behind closed doors.

On September 26, parliamentary elections will be held in Germany, following which a new government headed by a new chancellor will be formed. The winning political force will earn the right to form the government with its leader heading it if the cabinet of ministers is successfully formed. Following the visit to the Russian capital, Merkel will speak at a pre-election event of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) she is representing. Armin Laschet who is the chancellor’s possible successor will also speak. Observers think that the important trip to Moscow in general can greatly benefit Merkel.