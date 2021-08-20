UN Refugee Agency appeals for over $33 mln in aid for Afghanistan

GENEVA, August 20. / TASS /. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has urged the international community to provide $33.2 mln to help internally displaced people in Afghanistan.

At a briefing in Geneva on Friday, UNHCR spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo stated that the relevant emergency program for the second half of 2021 had received only 43% of the required funds so far.

"We call on donors to remain steadfast in their support for humanitarian operations in Afghanistan," Mantoo said. At the moment, we need $33.2 mln "to support the response for internally displaced people in Afghanistan," Mantoo noted. As she explained, the UN Refugee Agency’s previous urgent appeal regarding additional funds for the Afghanistan operations in the second half of 2021 remains "drastically underfunded at 43%.".