Russian PM notes expanded opportunities for vaccination against COVID-19 for EAEU citizens

CHOLPON-ATA, August 20. /TASS/. The residents of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries have growing opportunities to be inoculated against coronavirus with effective and safe vaccines, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at an expanded meeting of the EAEU intergovernmental council.

"Of course, it is necessary to protect our citizens against the dangerous disease. Obviously, today vaccination is the most reliable method. The residents of the ‘group of five’ have increasingly more opportunities to be inoculated with effective and safe preparations that were created in our country, in Kazakhstan, in Belarus. Kazakhstan and Belarus have already established their own production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. The first batches of the preparation have been produced in Uzbekistan as well. Our specialists will continue to provide support and scientific and technological assistance for the industrial process of vaccine production," he said.

The Russian prime minister added that the use of a mobile application for COVID-19-free travel which allows those arriving in Russia to confirm the negative results of a test for the presence of the coronavirus also helps containing the spread of the infection. "It is simple and convenient. After a successful pilot launch of the project, all countries of the ‘group of five’ joined it, as well as Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. I am confident that this step will allow to swiftly restore free and safe travel of our citizens," he concluded.