Russian military police patrolling north Syria together with Turkish forces

ALEPPO /Syria/, August 20. /TASS/. The military police of the Russian Armed Forces together with Turkish military personnel continue to patrol the border-adjacent area in the Aleppo Province, north Syria, spokesperson for the military police Viktor Sosyura told reporters.

"The following tasks are addressed: maintaining the initiative of presence of the Russian Armed Forces and stabilization of political and economic situation in the region," he said.

The patrolling is carried out with the support of the Russian aviation. Columns of military hardware move between the key points of the region. Russia and Turkish troops discover clandestine underground warehouses of Islamist militants during the patrolling.

The Aleppo Province in north Syria used to see vicious fighting between Syrian troops and militants. The region was liberated from terrorist groups with the support of Russian Aerospace Forces.