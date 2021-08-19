US-led coalition’s efforts in Afghanistan go up in smoke — Russia’s UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, August 19. /TASS/. Everything that the US-led coalition did in Afghanistan in the past 20 years has gone up in smoke, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said, addressing the UN Security Council on Thursday.

"Foreign supporters left and all the 20-year-long efforts were canceled in an instant, everything went up in smoke," he pointed out. The Russian envoy also said that "after the foreign troops had pulled out, Afghan people found themselves facing an even bigger pile of problems."

On April 14, US President Joe Biden announced plans to end Washington’s operation in Afghanistan, the longest military campaign in American history. Other Western countries also pulled their troops out of Afghanistan. Members of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) entered Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on August 15 meeting no resistance and took control of the entire city within a few hours. Later, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and left the country. Western nations are now evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan.