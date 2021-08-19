Situation in Kabul’s airport area remains tense, says NGO

ROME, 19 August. /TASS/. No hostilities have been reported in the Afghan capital, however, some tensions remain in the airport area, the Emergency international medical organization in Kabul said on Thursday.

"There are no military actions in the city, but the situation in the airport area remains tense. As many as two patients with bullet wounds have been rushed [to the hospital] from there," Emergency stated on Twitter. The NGO also noted that it had no "problems or delays in purchasing medicines for hospitals." "Since the number of patients has declined in recent hours, we can now admit patients with non-life-threatening injuries," according to the humanitarian organization.

Emergency, founded in 1994, is a leading medical and humanitarian NGO. Its doctors work in 18 countries across the world, including Afghanistan, Iraq, the Central African Republic, and Sudan.

Some 12 people have died in the area of the Kabul airport as a result of a stampede and shooting since the Taliban’s (banned in Russia) takeover of the Afghan capital. The residents tried to flee the country by planes that were evacuating foreign citizens.

On August 15, Taliban militants swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance and established full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. Afghan Vice-President Amrullah Saleh, who became the country’s acting president in line with the constitution, has called for armed resistance to the Taliban. Western countries are currently evacuating their citizens and embassy staff.