Imminent wave of Afghan migrants to boost Germany’s Green, right-wing parties, says expert

BERLIN, August 19. /TASS/. A potential surge in the flow of migrants from Afghanistan to Germany will bolster the ratings of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the Greens, German political scientist Alexander Rahr told TASS.

"The AfD will benefit from it given that it will oppose the new wave of migration and use fearmongering against the public," he said. "As strange as it sounds, the Greens will also win. To counter the right wing, they will play on feelings of those people who sincerely want to help migrants," he added.

The current governing parties, the Conservatives and the Social-Democrats, on the contrary, will come under a barrage of criticism from the public, the political scientist thinks. That being said, so far it is difficult to predict what will happen in the Bundestag elections in five weeks’ time.

On September 26, parliamentary elections will be held in Germany, following which a new government headed by a new chancellor will be formed. Merkel said she would not seek re-election and announced plans to retire from politics. Armin Laschet is running for chancellor from the bloc of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU), while Annalena Baerbock is the candidate from the German Greens party, and Olaf Scholz is the Social Democrats' candidate. Most likely, not a single party will win an absolute majority which means that a coalition will be formed.