Kazakhstan urges all parties concerned in Afghanistan to ensure peaceful transfer of power

NUR-SULTAN, August 19. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s authorities are calling on all parties concerned to ensure a peaceful transition of power in Afghanistan, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"Another defining moment in the history of that country is dawning. The long-standing conflict must be resolved by the Afghan people themselves. Kazakhstan is calling on all the parties concerned to ensure the peaceful transition of power as the basic premise for internal stabilization. We support the UN Security Council’s statement on the creation of an inclusive and representative government, respect for the rights of ethnic minorities and women, the prevention of the presence of groups that pose a threat to other states and compliance with international law," the statement said.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the implementation of these provisions "should be an essential condition for the beginning of a dialogue with Afghanistan’s new authorities."

On August 15, fighters from the Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, establishing full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. At present, Western nations are evacuating their citizens and embassy staff.