Afghanistan’s Ghani rejects claims he took cash when fleeing country

CAIRO, August 18. /TASS/. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who recently fled the country, claims that he did not carry any cash with him on his way out of the country.

"I am accused of taking money with me," he said on Wednesday via his Facebook page. "But it is all a lie, I left the country in one shirt, turban and shoes and could only take a couple of books in one bag."

On August 15, Ghani flew out of Afghanistan, after which Vice President Amrullah Saleh declared himself caretaker president, calling on the army to resist the Taliban. However, several hours later, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) entered Kabul without a fight and established full control over the capital. Western countries are evacuating their nationals and embassy staffers.