Head of Taliban political office plans to discuss Afghan future with local politicians

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The leader of the Taliban’s political office, Mullah Ghani Baradar, plans to hold talks within the next few days with Afghan politicians to discuss the future political system in the country, TOLOnews TV channel reported on Wednesday referring to a member of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia).

According to the source, Baradar, who has been in Kandahar since Tuesday, will hold consultations on the future running of the country in Kabul within the next few days. Besides, talks will now be held in Afghanistan instead of Qatar’s capital city of Doha. Meanwhile, members of the delegation representing the Afghan government, who had participated in talks with the Taliban in Doha, on Thursday asked for a temporary asylum in Qatar.

However, there have already been some meetings between the Taliban and Afghan politicians. On Wednesday, Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation Chairman Abdullah Abdullah and former President Hamid Karzai met in Kabul with Anas Haqqani, a member of the Taliban’s political office. Karzai and Abdullah represent the coordinating council formed after President Ashraf Ghani had fled the country. Details of their talks are not known.

On April 14, US President Joe Biden announced plans to end Washington’s operation in Afghanistan, the longest military campaign in American history. On August 15, Taliban fighters entered Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul and took control of the entire city within a few hours. Later, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced he was stepping down and then fled the country. At present, Western nations are evacuating their citizens and embassy staff.