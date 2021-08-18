Taliban holds talks with Afghanistan’s coordinating council — TV

TEHRAN, August 18. /TASS/. The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) has held talks with members of the coordinating council for a peaceful transfer of power, the TOLOnews television channel said on Wednesday citing a source.

Anas Haqqani, a member of the Taliban’s political office, and other Taliban members took part in the meeting, which was held in the house of Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation Chairman Abdullah Abdullah. For the coordinating council, the talks were attended by former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah.

The details of the talks have not been released yet, the TV channel says.

On August 15, a coordinating council was set up to manage the peaceful transfer of power in Afghanistan. Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation Chairman Abdullah Abdullah and Islamic Party leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar are on the council, which aims to prevent chaos, ensure peace and the peaceful transfer of power.

After the United States announced the end of its military operation in Afghanistan and started to pull out troops, the Taliban radical movement (outlawed in Russia) mounted an offensive against government forces and entered Kabul by August 15 meeting little resistance. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. Western countries are evacuating their citizens, including diplomats.

On February 14, 2003, Russia’s Supreme Court handed down a ruling declaring the Taliban to be a terrorist organization. It is outlawed in Russia.