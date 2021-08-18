At least three people killed during protests in Afghan Jalalabad — Reuters

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. At least three people were killed on Wednesday when protesters tried to install Afghanistan’s national flag at a square in Jalalabad, Nangarhar Province, Reuters reports.

Earlier, Al Arabiya television said two people had been killed and ten injured. According to the report, militants of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) opened fire on the protesters.

The agency also reported, citing a US official, that there are about 4,500 US troops at Kabul’s international airport.

According to the official, the number is expected to hit 6,000 in the coming days.