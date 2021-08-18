Turkmenistan committed to peaceful resolution of Afghan issue, Foreign Ministry says

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Turkmenistan remains committed to solving Afghanistan’s problems by political and diplomatic means, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ministry stated that it continued to keep a close eye on the developments in Afghanistan. "In view of that, the Turkmen side emphasizes that, relying on the principles of friendship and good-neighborliness and also proceeding from the historical, cultural and civilizational similarities between the people in both countries, Turkmenistan has always been and continues to be deeply interested in Afghanistan’s internal political stability and the well-being of the fraternal Afghan people. At the same time, Turkmenistan is a staunch proponent of a peaceful resolution of all issues related to Afghanistan by political and diplomatic means and methods," the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry noted that Turkmenistan would provide every assistance to the people of Afghanistan in establishing peace and stability in the country. "Being Afghanistan’s good neighbor and a state with the permanent neutrality status recognized by the United Nations, Turkmenistan, in accordance with the principles of norms of the UN Charter, will continue its activities aimed at providing comprehensive assistance to the Afghan people in establishing peace, civil accord in the country, economic, social and humanitarian development of Afghanistan," it stressed.

Turkmenistan’s Foreign Ministry also voiced confidence that government institutions with the involvement of all ethnic groups would be formed in Afghanistan soon. "Ashgabat is in favor of the speedy normalization of the situation in Afghanistan and is voicing confidence that new state institutions in that country will be formed in the immediate future within the legal framework and with the extensive participation of all ethnic groups living in Afghanistan," it concluded.

After the US announced the end of its operation in Afghanistan and the beginning of its troop withdrawal, the Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) launched an offensive against government forces. On August 15, Taliban fighters entered Kabul without encountering any resistance, establishing full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country.