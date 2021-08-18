China hopes Taliban will crack down on terrorism

BEIJING, August 18. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities expect that the Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) will be engaged in the fight against terrorism and ensure the safety of civilian population, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.

"We expect the Taliban to embark on a tough fight against terrorism, and this includes [against] the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (outlawed in Russia — TASS)," he told reporters at a press briefing.

According to the diplomat, the Taliban should not allow any extremist groups to "use Afghan soil to threaten neighboring countries." "China will continue, together with other states, to support the peace process in Afghanistan," he noted.

"The Taliban and all the parties concerned <…> must ensure the full security of foreign citizens and organizations," he added.

After the US announced the end of its operation in Afghanistan and the beginning of troop withdrawal, the Taliban launched an offensive against government forces. On August 15, Taliban fighters entered Kabul without encountering any resistance, establishing full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and fled the country. At present, Western nations are evacuating their citizens and embassy staff.