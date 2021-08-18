US rushed withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, former Secretary of State says

WASHINGTON, August 18. /TASS/. US authorities were too hasty withdrawing troops from Afghanistan. This opinion was expressed by former Secretary of State (2005-2009) Condoleezza Rice in an article published on the website of the Washington Post newspaper on Tuesday.

"Twenty years was not enough to complete a journey from the 7th-century rule of the Taliban [outlawed in Russia] and a 30-year civil war to a stable government. Twenty years may also not have been enough to consolidate our gains against terrorism and assure our own safety. We — and they [the Afghans] — needed more time. <...> More time for the Afghans didn’t have to entail combat troops, just a core American presence for training, air support and intelligence," she wrote.

"We did not want to give ourselves or the Afghans more time. Understood. But we were in such a hurry that we left in the middle of the fighting season. We know that the Taliban retreats in the winter. Might we have waited until then and given the Afghans a little more time to develop a strategy to prevent the chaotic fall of Kabul? Now we have to live with the consequences of our haste," the former secretary of state continued.

"It didn’t have to happen this way. The images of Afghans hanging from American transport planes at the Kabul airport are heartbreaking and harrowing. <...> [The Afghans] didn’t choose the Taliban. They fought and died alongside us," she noted.

According to Rice, now the US must do everything in order to mobilize its allies in the region and the global community in general "to temper the nature of Taliban rule." "Meantime, the administration cannot simply state that our credibility is intact — it is not. Credibility is not divisible, and China, Russia and Iran have taken our measure. The pictures of the past few days will emblazon an image of America in retreat. Now is the time to reinforce our commitment to Ukraine, Iraq and particularly Taiwan," she concluded.

Afghanistan’s security situation deteriorated significantly in April after US President Joe Biden announced that the American armed forces’ operation there which became the US’ longest foreign military campaign was coming to an end. Against this background, the Taliban has been stepping up the pace of its offensive in several directions. On August 15, the militants of the Taliban radical movement entered Kabul without encountering any resistance and within several hours took complete control of the capital. President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani left the country. Western countries are evacuating their residents and embassy staff.

On February 14, 2003, the Russian Supreme Court declared the Taliban to be a terrorist organization. The extremist organization’s activities are outlawed nationwide.