US evacuates over 3,200 people from Afghanistan over past days, White House says

WASHINGTON, August 18. /TASS/. US authorities evacuated about 1,100 US citizens, permanent US residents, and their family members from Afghanistan on Tuesday. According to a White House representative, in all, over 3,200 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan over the past couple of days.

"Now that we have established the flow, we expect those numbers to escalate," the official was quoted by the White House press pool as saying. In all, 13 flights were performed on Tuesday.

On August 15, the militants of the Taliban radical movement (outlawed in Russia) entered Kabul without encountering any resistance and within several hours took complete control of the capital. President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani left the country. Western countries are evacuating their residents and embassy staff.

On February 14, 2003, the Russian Supreme Court declared the Taliban to be a terrorist organization. The extremist organization’s activities are outlawed nationwide.