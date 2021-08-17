‘Premature’ to call Taliban legitimate governing power in Afghanistan, says Sullivan

WASHIGNTON, August 17./TASS/. It is too soon to say whether the US sees the Taliban as the legitimate governing authority in Afghanistan, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

"Right now there is a chaotic situation in Kabul where we don't even have the establishment of a governing authority," Sullivan said when asked if the US saw the Taliban as the legitimate governing power in Afghanistan.

"Ultimately, it's going to be up to the Taliban to show the rest of the world who they are and how they intend to proceed," the national security advisor said.