Taliban urge people thronging Kabul airport to head back home

TEHRAN, August 17./TASS/. The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) is calling on the Afghans crowding the international airport in attempts to flee the country following the Taliban’s seizure of Kabul to return home, the movement’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said at his first news conference on Tuesday.

"The families that have crowded the airport won’t be hurt if they return home. We are not going to persecute anyone," Mujahid said.

On Tuesday, the evacuation from Kabul of US embassy staff and Afghans who helped US troops in Afghanistan restarted after a short break. About ten people were killed in two days of scenes of panic at Kabul airport, some of them died after falling from the underside of a plane of the US Air Force.

After the United States announced the end of its armed operation in Afghanistan and began to withdraw its troops, the Taliban (a radical movement outlawed in Russia) launched a large-scale offensive on the government army and by August 15 entered Kabul after meeting no resistance. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he was resigning to avoid bloodshed and fled the country. Western nations are evacuating their citizens and embassy employees.