US lost prestige of global leader after withdrawing from Afghanistan — Czech president

PRAGUE, August 17. /TASS/. The Americans have lost "the prestige of a global leader" after withdrawing from Afghanistan and NATO’s withdrawal from that country calls to question the expediency of its existence, Czech President Milos Zeman said on Tuesday.

"I think that having withdrawn from Afghanistan the Americans have lost the prestige of a global leader and NATO’s withdrawal from that country calls into question its very rationale for existing, he said in an interview with the Parliamenti listy online newspaper.

He recalled that he had always been critical about the plans of withdrawing allied forces from Afghanistan as a manifestation of cowardice and had always said this at summits involving US leaders.

"First, I looked Trump in the eyes, then I looked Biden in the eyes and told them it was cowardice. Naturally, they were not happy to listen to me… It is cowardice that will bring no good [to the West]. On the contrary, it will give the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) a chance it never had," Zeman said, adding that the Taliban would create an international terrorist center in Afghanistan and terrorist attacks would resume across the globe.