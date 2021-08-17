Taliban congratulates Afghans on end of 20-year American occupation

TEHERAN, August 17. /TASS/. The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) has congratulated the Afghan people on the end of the 20-year American occupation.

"We are feeling proud for our nation," Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Tuesday at the first news conference after the Taliban’s coming to power in Afghanistan. "We congratulate the entire nation! Freedom and independence are the legitimate rights of every nation. We are free from the 20-year American occupation."

After the United States announced the end of its armed operation in Afghanistan and began to withdraw its troops, the Taliban launched a large-scale offensive on the government army and by August 15 entered Kabul after meeting no resistance. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he was resigning to avoid bloodshed and fled the country. Western nations are evacuating their citizens and embassy employees.