Chief of Taliban’s political office Baradar arrives in Kandahar — spokesperson

CAIRO, August 17. /TASS/. The leader of the Taliban’s (outlawed in Russia) political office, Mullah Ghani Baradar, has arrived from Doha to Kandahar, the second biggest city of Afghanistan and the administrative center of Kandahar Province, political office spokesman Mohammad Naeem reported.

"The plane with a high-ranking delegation of the Islamic Emirate [of Afghanistan] led by the esteemed leader of the political office, Mullah Baradar Akhund, touched down at the airport of the capital of Kandahar Province early in the afternoon," Naeem said in a tweet.

The Foreign Ministry of Qatar reported earlier that Baradar had held talks in Doha with Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani to discuss political settlement and a peaceful transition of power in Afghanistan.

After the United States announced the end of its armed operation in Afghanistan and began to withdraw its troops, the Taliban launched a large-scale offensive on the government army and by August 15 entered Kabul after meeting no resistance. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he was resigning to avoid bloodshed and fled the country. Western nations are evacuating their citizens and embassy employees.