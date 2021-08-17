No Ukrainians have turned to Russian embassy in Kabul for help yet — ambassador

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. No Ukrainian citizens have turned to the Russian embassy in Afghanistan for assistance in getting out of the country, Russia’s ambassador in Kabul, Dmitry Zhirnov, said on the Rossiya-24 round-the-clock television news channel on Tuesday.

"I have no such information at this point," Zhirnov said in reply to a corresponding question.

He remarked that Ukraine did not have an embassy in Afghanistan at the moment.

"They should feel free to contact us. We will see who these people are," Zhirnov said. "If they are not mercenaries carrying arms. Should there be any requests, we will not dismiss anybody offhand. We consider applications, and if it is possible to help from the standpoint of logistics and the coronavirus situation, we always do so."

The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) entered Kabul on August 15 without encountering any resistance and had the city under control within a matter of hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down and soon after left the country. The Western countries are currently evacuating their citizens and embassy staffers.