NATO calls on Taliban to facilitate evacuation of all who want to leave Afghanistan

BRUSSELS, August 17. /TASS/. NATO calls on the Taliban to ensure safe departure for all who want to leave Afghanistan, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"The Taliban must respect and facilitate the safe departure of all those who wish to leave. The airport, as well as roads and border crossings, must be open," he told a news conference after an extraordinary North Atlantic Council meeting on Afghanistan.

After the United States announced the end of its armed operation in Afghanistan and began to withdraw its troops, the Taliban (a radical movement outlawed in Russia) launched a large-scale offensive on the government army and by August 15 entered Kabul after meeting no resistance. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he was resigning to avoid bloodshed and fled the country. Western nations are evacuating their citizens and embassy employees.