Ex-US President George W. Bush expresses ‘deep sadness’, bemoans Afghanistan collapse

WASHINGTON, August 17. /TASS/. Former US President George W. Bush and his wife Laura "have been watching the tragic events unfolding in Afghanistan with deep sadness,"according to a statement published on the George W. Bush Presidential Center’s website on Tuesday.

"Our hearts are heavy for both the Afghan people who have suffered so much and for the Americans and NATO allies who have sacrificed so much,"the statement reads.

Bush pointed out that US President Joe Biden had promised to evacuate the Afghans who had cooperated with the Americans. "We have the responsibility and the resources to secure safe passage for them now, without bureaucratic delay,"he noted.

It was George W. Bush that announced the start of the US military campaign in Afghanistan on October 7, 2001, in the wake of the September 11, 2001, attacks in the United States, carried out by Al-Qaeda (outlawed in Russia). The campaign was said to be aimed at liberating Afghanistan from the Taliban (outlawed in Russia), eliminating terrorist bases and seizing Al-Qaeda leaders.

The Taliban entered Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on August 15 and took control of the entire city within a few hours. Later, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled. Many countries are now evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan.