Kabul airport to open to civilians on August 21 — TV

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Kabul’s airport will open to civilians on Saturday, August 21, Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday, citing an airport security official.

Sky News Arabia reported earlier that the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) had suspended all flights from Kabul. According to Al Jazeera, Taliban units have come close to the airport and fired in the air to disperse people gathered there. The news outlet added that several groups of Taliban fighters had entered the airport building.

The Taliban entered Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on August 15 and took control of the entire city within a few hours. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and left the country. Western countries are now evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan.