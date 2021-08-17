Beijing, Moscow should protect their legal interests in Afghanistan, says Chinese minister

BEIJING, August 17. /TASS/. China and Russia should protect their legal interests in Afghanistan, provide mutual support to each other and promote ensuring that the Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) takes responsibility for the safety of Russian and Chinese organizations in the country, Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi said in a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"The situation in Afghanistan has changed sharply. <…> Amid the new environment China and Russia should fortify the strategic ties and cooperation," he was quoted as saying on the Foreign Ministry's website on Tuesday. "First, to protect the legal interests of the People’s Republic of China and the Russian Federation in Afghanistan, to get into touch on the situation without delays, to provide mutual support to each other, to promote ensuring that the Taliban takes responsibility, properly provides the safety of citizens, institutions and organizations of the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China in Afghanistan," Wang Yi noted.

The new political regime in the country should clearly distinguish between various international terrorist forces, restrain and fight against terrorist forces to prevent Afghanistan from turning once again into "a place for terrorist and extremist forces to meet," he added.

China and Russia should convince the Taliban radical militant group to stick to peaceful and friendly foreign policy, as well as moderate and reserved policy in the religion area, Wang Yi said.

"It is necessary to encourage the Taliban to pursue moderate and reserved policy in the area of religion, work with all sides to form an open and inclusive political structure, to stick to peaceful and friendly foreign policy, to peacefully coexist particularly with neighboring countries, to facilicate the recovery and development of Afghanistan," he was quoted as saying on the Foreign Ministry's website on Tuesday.

The attempts undertaken by certain western forces to "drive a wedge" between China and Russia will never be successful. "Certain western forces are attempting to drive a wedge between our countries. Such actions will never be successful," he say.

"The sides should continue strengthening high-level exchanges, deepen mutual political trust, develop strategic back-to-back cooperation," Wang Yi noted. "China and Russia are truly reliable, trustworthy and constant strategic partners for each other," he added.

The fighters of the Taliban radical militant group entered Kabul encountering no resistance on August 15 and established full control in the Afghan capital within several hours. President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani announced that he had stepped down to avoid bloodshed and left the country. Western countries are evacuating their citizens and embassy staff.