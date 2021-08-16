Afghanistan’s former interior minister refutes designation as head of interim government

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Afghanistan’s former interior minister Ahmad Jalali refuted the reports of his designation as the head of the country’s transitional government following the Taliban’s (outlawed in Russia) rise to power in Kabul on Monday, according to the Pajhwok news agency that quoted the politician’s statement.

"There are groundless rumors on social networks that I was designated the head of the interim government. I don’t know about this, nobody has invited me and I am not interested in this," the former minister, who used to be Afghanistan’s ambassador to Germany, noted. "Some fraudsters created a false impression of me and are spreading it. Don’t trust it," he added.

Information that the former official who resides in the US and is involved in the academic activity would head the interim cabinet of ministers emerged after the Taliban entered Kabul and President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani left the country. Meanwhile, the leaders of the movement stated that there would be no transitional government in Afghanistan and they expected the complete transfer of power and the creation of the "Islamic government <...> serving all Afghans."

On August 15, the militants of the Taliban radical movement entered Kabul without encountering any resistance and within several hours took complete control of the capital, hoisting its flag above the presidential palace. The president left the country earlier. Western countries are evacuating their residents and embassy staff, however, the Taliban assured all foreigners that the militants do not represent a threat to them and guaranteed their safety.

On February 14, 2003, the Russian Supreme Court declared the Taliban to be a terrorist organization. The extremist organization’s activities are outlawed nationwide.