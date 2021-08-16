Global community misjudged situation in Afghanistan, German top diplomat says

BERLIN, August 16. /TASS/. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has stated that the current situation in Afghanistan demands evaluating errors and searching for answers.

"There is nothing to embellish here. We, the global community, misjudged the situation in Afghanistan," he said.

On August 15, the militants of the Taliban radical movement (outlawed in Russia) entered Kabul without encountering any resistance and within several hours took complete control of the capital. President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani left the country. Western countries are evacuating their residents and embassy staff.

