European parliament president calls on EU to grant asylum to Afghans facing persecution

BRUSSELS, August 16. /TASS/. The European Union must offer asylum to those Afghan nationals who may face persecution in their homeland, President of the European Parliament David Sassoli said on Monday.

"The situation unfolding in Afghanistan requires a united EU response. The country needs a lasting and inclusive political solution that protects the rights of women and allows Afghans to live in safety and with dignity. Asylum must be granted to those in danger of persecution," he wrote on his Twitter account.

An extraordinary videoconference of EU foreign ministers will be held in Brussels on August 17. It will focus on the situation in Afghanistan. EU interior ministers will also hold an extraordinary videoconference on August 18. Initially, they planned to discuss the migration crisis at the Lithuanian-Belarusian border but will focus on the problem of refugees from Afghanistan instead.

After the United States announced the end of an armed operation in Afghanistan and began to withdraw its troops from that country, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) launched a large-scale offensive on the government army and by August 15 entered Kabul meeting no resistance. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Later, the Taliban claimed to have seized control over all of Kabul’s neighborhoods.