Over 40 flights made from Kabul to Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on Sunday — TV

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Moe than 40 passenger flights were made on Sunday evening from the Afghan capital city of Kabul to neighboring Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, the TOLOnews television channel reported on Monday.

According to TOLOnews, 18 passenger planes took off from Kabul to Tajikistan and 28 flights from Kabul landed in Uzbekistan’s southernmost city of Termez on Sunday evening when Taliban (a radical movement outlawed in Russia) units were entering the Afghan capital.

Most of the passengers are Afghan nationals, airport and aviation sector employees, the TV channel said. Afghanistan’s ambassador to Tajikistan welcomed the planes arriving from Kabul.

After the United States announced the end of an armed operation in Afghanistan and began to withdraw its troops from that country, the Taliban launched a large-scale offensive on the government army and by August 15 entered Kabul meeting no resistance. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.