Merkel says 10,000 people need to be airlifted out of Afghanistan — agency

BERLIN, August 16. /TASS/. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Germany may need to evacuate 10,000 people from Afghanistan, Reuters news agency reported on Monday, citing a source in the Christian Democratic Union party.

According to the source, this number includes 2,500 Afghans who were cooperating with Germany as well as lawyers, activists and everyone else who is in danger after the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) took over the country.

"This topic will keep us busy for a very long time," she was quoted as saying by the agency. The chancellor also added that Berlin should cooperate with all countries that neighbor Afghanistan to support refugees.

In turn, a spokesperson for the German Foreign Ministry was cited by Reuters as saying that it is unclear at this moment how long will the evacuation take because the situation in the Kabul airport is complicated.

After the US announced its withdrawal from Afghanistan and began pulling troops out of the country, the Taliban launched an offensive on government forces and entered Kabul without fighting on August 15. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.