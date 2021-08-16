All commercial flights suspended from Kabul airport — TV

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. All commercial flights from Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport have been suspended, Afghanistan’s TOLOnews TV channel reported on Monday, citing a statement by the airport authorities.

The authorities also called on the public not to create crowds at the airport.

According to Flightradar24, two planes from New Dehli, which were expected to fly over Afghanistan, have changed their course to bypass the country.

Members of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) entered Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on Sunday, meeting no resistance, and started to take control of government buildings and police stations abandoned by government forces. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country. The Taliban announced later that they had gained control of all districts of the capital.